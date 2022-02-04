Killing of ISIS leader authenticates my prophecy, says Primate Ayodele

The recent prediction of the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church Primate Ayodele, has begun to come past with the fresh Killing Of ISIS Leader, Abu Ibrahim Al-Qurayshi.

A statement issued Friday from Primate Ayodele Ministry made this assertion.

“Just yesterday, one notable prophecy of his was fulfilled yesterday when the leader of ISIS, Abu Ibrahim Al-Qurayshi was killed by the US armed forces.

“On page 8 of the 90-paged prophecies, he mentioned categorically that he foresees the killing of some ISIS leaders.

To fulfil this, Abu Ibrahim was killed yesterday as announced by US President, Joe Biden” the statement further stated.

It added; ‘’Heaven and Earth will pass away but the word of the Lord will not go unfulfilled’’.

“Assuredly, every word that proceeds out of the mouth of Primate Elijah Ayodele are words that were divinely orchestrated if not, the many fulfilments of his prophetic statements will never be talked about”.

Recall that Primate Ayodele, released a 90-page new year prophecy on Wednesday, 22nd Of December, 2021 and as a matter of fact, the prophecies started coming to pass a few hours after he released them.