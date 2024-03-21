Killing of 16 Soldiers: Man believed to have spearheaded attack speaks + Video

A young man reported to have led the attack that led to the death of 16 Soldiers of the Nigerian Army in Delta State has spoken in what he described as his “last video”.

The attack in Okuama led to the death of four Officers and 12 Soldiers of 181 Amphibious Battalion based in Asaba, Delta State.

The young man, who claimed to be the son of a retired Captain of the Nigerian Army, who is now late, said the soldiers did not come on a peace mission as they claimed.

Rather, he said they were backing another community that Okuama had a land dispute with.

He said that was not even their first visit to the community.

He said they only resisted their attempt to take the leaders of the community away.

