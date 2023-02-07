Killing of 16 Nigerian travelers in Burkina Faso callous-Dabiri-Erewa

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has described the killing of 16 Nigerian

travellers in Burkina Faso as unjustifiable, callous and criminal.

In a statement by the Head of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman

Balogun, the NIDCOM chair called on the Burkinabe authorities to fish

out the perpetrators and prosecute them accordingly.

Dabiri-Erewa who reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve to

ensure “appropriate sanction” through diplomacy to those who were

involved in the wicked killing, said it was a condemnable and barbaric

act.

The NIDCOM boss joined others in condoling the families and friends of

the deceased and prayed for the safety of other stranded Nigerians in

the country.

“To those who were unjustifiably killed, especially as they were on

spiritual pilgrimage, may Allah accept them into His martyrdom and

quicken the pace of recovery of those injured survivors,” she prayed.

It will be recalled that some Muslim pilgrims including 16 Nigerians

were allegedly shot and killed by Burkinabe soldiers on patrol.

At a news conference on Sunday in Abuja, the Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen

Attijaniyya of Nigeria revealed that 16 of its members were shot dead by

the Burkinabe soldiers on patrol.

They were reportedly on their way to the home country of their leader,

Sheikhul-Islam Ibrahim Niasse, in Senegal when they met their untimely

death.

The national secretary of the Islamic group, Sayyidi Yahaya, said the

Ansaruddeen members were “randomly selected and cold-bloodedly shot dead in a most horrendous display of bestiality” after being stopped by the Burkinabe soldiers.