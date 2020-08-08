Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says the Police have arrested the killers of the Village Head of Odu community in Nasarawa Local Government Area, Amos Obere.

Sule disclosed this on Saturday while inspecting progress of work at the Mobile Police training school, Endehu in Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Obere was killed by gunmen who attacked Odu village on July 31.

Also, Salisu Usman-Maku and Sa’datu Usman-Maku, nephew and niece of Labaran Maku, former Minister of Information, were killed by unknown gunmen at their residence in Gudi, Akwanga LGA on July 14.

Maku was a Superintendent of the Nigeria Immigration Service serving in Nasarawa State.

According the governor, the collaborative efforts of security agencies with vigilante groups and local hunters led to the arrest of the killers.

He said the perpetrators of the two killings are currently in Police custody and have made confessional statements, thereby helping in the ongoing investigations.

He maintained that the government would not rest on its oars until it eradicate criminal elements from the state.

Sule, therefore, appealed to members of the public to support the government and volunteer information that would help toward tacking insecurity in the state.