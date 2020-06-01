The General Overseer Worldwide of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has vowed to do everything possible to bring to book the killers of a 100 Level student of the University of Benin, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.

Adeboye said this on his Facebook page on Sunday, while reacting to the raping of Omozuwa in a branch of the RCCG in Benin, Edo State on May 28, 2020.

He said: “All I can do at this time is to pray for the family of Omozuwa and do everything possible working with relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to book.

“I and members of my Family condemn this act strongly and urge everyone to stay calm as we are already looking into the matter and cooperating with the police to establish the facts of the shocking situation.”