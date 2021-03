Governor Samuel Ortom has vowed to ensure that the killers of Senator Gabriel Suswam’s elder brother are arrested and brought to justice.

Ortom said this in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, on Wednesday in Makurdi.

“The killers of Chief Terkura Suswam, elder brother to the Senator representing Benue North East, Senator Gabriel Suswam, must be apprehended and brought to justice,” the statement said.

It said the governor assured security operatives in the state of maximum support to apprehend the killers and ensure that justice was served.

The statement added: “The governor said his administration will give security operatives maximum support to ensure that killers of Dr Suswam are arrested and made to the face the consequences of their action.

“Governor Ortom stresses that his administration will not surrender Benue to criminals, and gives assurance that killers and kidnapers operating in Sankera axis of the State won’t go unpunished.”

It also said the governor sympathised with Senator Suswam and the rest of the family, as well as the entire people of Logo Local Government Area over the painful death of Chief Terkura Suswam.

He prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the strength to bear the loss.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Police Command said it had cordoned off Anyiin town, where the deceased was shot by his assailants on Tuesday evening while supervising the repairs of his plaza.