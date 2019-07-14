The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has assured the Nation that the killers of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, will certainly be found and made to face the full weight of the law.

The IGP said the Ondo State Police Command, backed by Special Forces and seasoned investigators from the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Intelligence Response Team and the Technical Intelligence Unit deployed from the Force Headquarters, Abuja on his directives, have already commenced a massive manhunt for the killers with a view to tracking, arresting and bringing them to justice.

While condemning the heinous and barbaric crime, the IGP, as part of measures to prevent a future occurrence of such incidence, has ordered the total overhaul of security architecture on the highways straddling the Southern part of the country.

In this vein, the Commissioners of Police in the affected States were ordered by Adamu to emplace adequate security arrangement in their areas of jurisdiction.

He equally assured the nation that the Force Headquarters has perfected plans to replicate the special security arrangement powered by “Operation Puff Adder” currently ongoing on Kaduna-Abuja Expressway in key highways in the Southern part of the country.

He further reiterated the fact that the Force will not rest on its oars until sanity is restored in every nook and cranny of the country.

He therefore called for calm and support from all Nigerians, especially residents of Ondo State, in aid of the current investigation.