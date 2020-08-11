The Nasarawa State Police Command says it has arrested 27 suspects over alleged armed robbery and kidnapping in the state.

Bola Longe, Commissioner of Police in the state, told newsmen on Monday in Lafia that the suspects were arrested from different locations across the state within the last two weeks.

Longe, while parading some of the suspects at the Police Command headquarters in Lafia, said amongst them were those connected to the killing of the village head of Odu community in Nasarawa Local Government Area, Amos Obere, on July 31.

He explained that the suspected killers of the village head were arrested from a drinking joint in Nasarawa town, where they were having fun.

He said the suspects also confessed to kidnapping some commuters in Loko village, who were travelling from Otukpo in Benue State to Abuja.

The CP said the suspects behind the killing of a Superintendent of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Salisu Usman-Maku, and his sister, Sa’datu Usman-Maku, in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area, were also in police net.

Others in Police custody according to CP, are the alleged kidnappers of Bishop Joseph Masin, state chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria.

He said seven firearms and several rounds of live ammunition as well as a vehicle were recovered from the criminal suspects during the various operations.

Longe said: “The command wants to assert unequivocally that the security of lives and property of every law-abiding citizen remains its priority and will not shy away from this constitutional duty.

“In the light of this, we want to reassure the public of our avowed commitment to the realisation of this objective.

“The police also wants to appreciate members of the public, traditional rulers and other security agencies for their support and cooperation, which impacted positively on the police achievements in recent times.”