The killer of the slain Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Nasarawa State, Phillips Shekwo, has been arrested.

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, revealed this on Tuesday in a speech in Lafia, the state capital.

Sule identified the killer as Muhammad Usman, a notorious kidnapper who confessed to the crime.

He commended security personnel for the arrest of the suspect, adding that he was apprehended at Assakio village, Lafia East Development Area of the state.

He said: “I was informed that Muhammad Usman, also known as Baffa Nura, a notorious kidnapper in Nasarawa State, has been arrested and he has confessed that he was the killer.

“He was arrested in Assakio, exactly where we thought we were going to get him, and we were able to get him.

“Mister Commissioner Sir, our security personnel, I want to thank you for the good work you have continued to do.”

Shekwo was abducted from him home in Bukan Sidi, Lafia on November 21 by gunmen.

His body was found the next day, a few kilometres from his house, on a farm.