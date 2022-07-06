Kidney failure: Eedris Abdulkareem solicits prayers from Nigerians

Nigerian hip-hop star, and social crusader, Eedris Abdulkareem of the “Nigeria Jaga Jaga” fame has solicited sincere and unalloyed prayers of all Nigerians and his fans around the world in the hours of his travails.

Abdulkareem, according to a statement on his Facebook page on Wednesday, was recently diagnosed with kidney failure and has been undergoing dialysis since the detection at a reputable hospital in Lagos.

“The date for the transplant surgery is now fixed for the end of this month of July, and all arrangements and tests have been concluded, including certifying the compatibility status of the gracious donor (a family member).

“Therefore, on behalf of the Abdulkareem family and Lakreem Entertainment Inc., we most sincerely ask for prayers and good wishes for Eedris, as we face this challenging times.

“It is pertinent to add here that thankfully, Eedris is full of life and in high spirit as he is bustling to go. Definitely, he is going to come out of this and blaze up the musical stage again in due course.

Actually, his spirit emboldens us,” the statement reads.