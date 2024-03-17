Kidnappings: APC group advises Tinubu to adopt Russia’s latest gadgets

The Confederation of All Progressives Congress Support Groups has urged President Bola Tinubu to adopt the latest sophisticated vehicular gadgets built by the Russian Government to identify where pupils kidnapped in Kaduna and Sokoto States and their kidnappers are.

Its Director-General, Prof. Kailani Muhammad, gave the advice in Abuja on Friday at a Breaking of Fast event.

The event was organised to bring Nigerians together irrespective of their religions or tribes.

On March 7, 2024, gunmen kidnapped 287 students and teachers from LEA Primary School and Government Secondary School, both in Kuriga, Kaduna State as well as others in Sokoto State.

The schoolchildren were abducted by the hoodlums who took them into the forests.

Muhammad emphasised the importance of the latest sophisticated electronic gadgets to be able to identify where these pupils and gunmen are located.

He said: “We should use the latest sophisticated electronic gadgets to be able to identify where these pupils and bandits are.

“The recent one now is from Russia.

“We want him (Tinubu) to adopt it.

“There are vehicles now Russia built.

“They will send these vehicles into the forests and bushes.

“The vehicles will release smoke and the smoke can travel from Abuja to Kano.

“Once you are in the forests and you inhale it, you will sleep for three days.

“It will not kill you, it will not harm you.

“If we can bring such vehicles to Nigeria, they will help in getting these pupils released and bring them back home.

“It will also go a long way in addressing banditry, kidnapping and other vices in the country.

“If we want this country to be good, perfect and rub shoulders with others in the comity of nations, anybody that is bringing negativity, the President should deal with him or her.”

The Director-General called on Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s government, saying his administration was just about 11 months old.

According to him, the government has rolled out some policies that will bring succour, sanity and rejuvenate this country.

Muhammad said: “But it seems some people have been fighting dirty.

“We are calling on them, we are all brothers and we don’t have any other country apart from Nigeria.

“We must come together to build a strong and formidable country.

“We urge the President to roll out more policies, most especially on the economy, so that Nigeria will be out of the woods as you can see that the hardship is biting on everybody.

“Those that are his close associates should also do the right things to help him.

“Finally, we will like the President to look back because people have been pointing accusing fingers at the Confederation of All Progressives Congress Support Groups that we brought this government.

“And we keep telling them, yes, we know President Bola Tinubu that he is going to turn this country around for the better.”