Kidnapping: University directs students to vacate off-campus residences

The Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State on Sunday warned students resident at off-campus area of Damba on the outskirts of Gusau, the state capital, to relocate and be safe from bandits.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by the university’s Information Officer, Malam Umar Usman.

In the statement, the university advised the students to relocate to Gusau metropolis or to Sabon Gida area, now well secured by armed security operatives.

The admonition followed Saturday’s kidnap of four students from their off campus residence at Damba.

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji and those of Metro Joint Patrol (Eagle Eye) have rescued all the four students, however.

Usman stated that students living on the outskirts of Gusau, especially those in Damba, were more vulnerable to bandits’ attacks.

Abductors took 25 students of the university alongside nine construction workers on the outskirts of Gusau on September 21.

Twelve of the victims are still in captivity.