The Edo State Police Command on Wednesday said it rescued two of the three persons abducted on Sunday along Ahor Bypass on the Benin-Lagos Expressway.

This was contained in a statement in Benin by SP Kontongs Bello, the command’s Public Relations Officer.

Bello stated: “Today being 28/04/2021 at about 10:30hrs, men of the Edo State Police Command rescued two kidnapped victims identified as Okeke Emmanuel ‘m’ age 37 and Rilwan Adewale ‘m’ age 36.

“They were rescued along Lagos Bypass by Ahor community, Benin City.”

He also stated that the victims were traveling in a Sienna Bus from Port Harcourt, Rivers State to Lagos before three of them were kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

According to the statement, the victims were abducted on April 25 “at about 0300hrs along Ahor bypass and were taken into the bush where they also met other victims.

“On receipt of the information, the police operatives immediately swung into action and rescued two of the victims after an exchange of gun battle with the hoodlums.

“In the process, one of the victims, Adewale Rilwan, sustained injuries from the use of machete by the hoodlums.

“He is presently receiving treatment in the hospital. Also ,the sum of N200,000 was recovered from the scene.”

According to the statement, investigation is in progress to clamp down on the fleeing kidnappers.

Bello also stated that the State Commissioner of Police , CP Phillip Ogbadu, appealed to the good people of Edo State and the general public to avail the command with useful information that would expose criminal elements in the state.