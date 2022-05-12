Kidnapping: Police kill three suspects, rescue victim in Adamawa

The Police Command in Adamawa said its operatives killed three suspected kidnappers, rescued victim and recovered weapons in joint operations with hunters in Hong Local Government Area.

DSP Suleima Nguroji, the Command’s Spokesperson disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Yola.

He said that the incident happened on Wednesday, May 11, at Husa Mountain connecting part of Kala’a, Mijili and Mutuku Villages.

“The operation, which was carried out by the Command’s operatives attached to Kala’a Division and the hunters at Husa Mountain, that is situated at a remote side of Kulinyi District yielded positive result.

“The outcome of these successes followed up on strategy designed by the command to check cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, unlawful possession of firearms, amongst others.

“The suspected kidnappers upon sighting our men engaged them in a gun duel, as a result, three of them were neutralized.

“Others escaped with bullet wounds while one Buba Umaru, 25 years, a resident of Kwajiga village was rescued unharmed,’’ he stated.

He said the Commissioner of Police in Adamawa, Sikiru Akande commended the DPO Kala’a division, his men and hunters for their efforts and urged other PDOs to do so in checking crime and criminality in their areas.

“The CP calls on the populace to always inform the police of the whereabouts of criminals and their hideouts, especially those on the run with bullet wounds,’’ he said.