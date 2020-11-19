The Nigerian Medical Association in Cross River, on Thursday, said it would continue with the indefinite strike it had embarked upon since November 4 owing to incessant kidnappings in Calabar.

The association, in a communiqué jointly signed its Chairman, Dr Innocent Abang and the Public Relations Officer, Dr Besong Akotanchi, said it would not suspend the strike until the state government improved the security architecture of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the strike by the medical doctors followed the kidnapping of their colleague, Dr Godwin Udo of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital on November 1.

NAN also reports that Udo was eventually released by his abductors on November 7 in Calabar.

“NMA held an emergency general meeting to review the ongoing withdrawal of services, which was declared 15 days ago, following the incessant kidnappings of doctors and other inhabitants of Cross River.

“A detailed and comprehensive update was given by the Chairman and the Secretary of the Strike Monitoring Team.

“After robust deliberations on the issues, the congress decided to continue with the ongoing withdrawal of services until concrete and tangible steps to curb insecurity are seen to be made by the government.

“While this decision to continue with the withdrawal of services may appear painful and insensitive, the kidnapping of about 10 more victims since the outset of the strike has further justified the NMA’s position in Cross River,” the communique stated.

The association said that the state officers’ committee would continue with its advocacy and mounting of pressure on relevant stakeholders until security was guaranteed for its members and the people of the state.

“We hereby appeal to our members to remain steadfast and committed to this congress’ decision, as nobody is immune from this devilish act until decisive measures are put in place by the state government.

“NMA is calling on other professional bodies and civil society organisations to join hands with us and demand for an improved security from the state government for the residents of the state,” it added.