Kidnapping: Lalong lauds security agencies for rescuing his CoS’s wife, others

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has commended security agencies in the state on their efforts in combating kidnapping.

Lalong commended the agencies in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, on Thursday.

He lauded them for thwarting attempts by kidnappers to create fear among residents through their swift responses to distress calls, describing the gesture as a good development worth sustaining.

He said their operations led to the rescue of some victims and arrest of suspects, citing the speedy rescue of a community leader, the Gwom Rwey of Vwang District, Da Gyang Balak, as one of their great efforts.

Lalong added: “A similar situation had also happened when three students of the Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi were rescued shortly after being kidnapped from the school in Heipang.

“The wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff and a Medical Doctor among others, were also rescued by security forces after being kidnapped and some suspects also arrested recently.”

The governor urged the security agencies, particularly the Police, Department of State Services, Operation Safe Haven, Operation Rainbow and other paramilitary agencies to sustain the heat on criminals in the state.

He assured Plateau people that the state government will continue to support security agencies in their efforts to flush out kidnappers and other criminals from the state.

He warned that he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant for any convicted kidnapper as stipulated in the state law against kidnapping, which was signed in 2021.

Lalong urged Plateau State residents to support security agencies with intelligence that would enable them respond and checkmate activities of criminals who remained adamant to disrupt the peace in the state.