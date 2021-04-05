As part of efforts to fortify security in and around schools in Lagos State, particularly boarding schools, and protect students, staff and facilities, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, on April 1, 2021 held a security meeting with Principals and officials of the Ministry of Education on redesigning and fortifying security of schools across the state.

The event took place at the Adeyemi Bero Hall, Alausa Ikeja, Lagos.

At the interactive session, the Commissioner of Police shared vital security tips that could promote general security in schools, both private and public.

The Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisoye, appreciated the command and other participants at the meeting for their time and supports so far on the security of schools in the state, and encouraged them to put in their best to work with the police and other security agencies in ensuring that schools are safe and fortified against attacks.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, CP Odumosu was accompanied to the meeting by all the 14 Area Commanders in the state, heads of departments and the intelligence officers of the command.

Others present at the meeting were the Chairman, Teaching Service Commission, Elizabeth Ariyo, who was represented by Sulaiman Ajayi; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Abosede Adelaja; Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Omojola; Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Wahab Alawiye-King; and Tutor-General/Permanent Secretaries from Districts 1 to 6 in the state.

The Commissioner of Police assured owners and principals of schools to remain calm as the command had taken necessary steps in deploying human and material resources to fortify security in and around schools in the state.

Odumosu also urged the parents and guardians to assist in supervising their kids (students) and volunteer information to the police and other security agencies as it affects the safety of schools in the state.