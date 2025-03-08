Kidnapping: Edo task force demolishes alleged informant’s house

The Edo State Task Force on Kidnapping has demolished another property belonging to Karimu Audu.

The News Agency of Nigeria is reporting that the suspect is accused of being an informant for kidnappers in Eshioriri-Erah, Owan East.

This followed the demolition of two houses in Illeh, Esan West, and Uromi, Esan North East, linked to kidnappers operating in the state.

Audu, a septuagenarian, is accused of providing information to kidnappers and offering them food and accommodation while they operated in the Owan and Esan forests.

Speaking at the scene, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Security Affairs, Paul Akhere, reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance stance on kidnapping conspiracies.

Akhere said: “We are here because of conspiracy.

“He has been collaborating with kidnappers in the forest.

“Let this be a warning: if you see something, say something.

“If you conspire with criminals, your day will come, just as today is his day to face the law.”

The Commander of the Edo State Task Force, Michael Anetor, affirmed the administration’s commitment to eliminating kidnapping and vowed to enforce the law without compromise.

Anetor said: “We are here to enforce the law.

“It is not my wish to see properties destroyed, but peace must be restored.

“Kidnapping must end.

“Three properties have now been demolished, and this should serve as a lesson.

“Anyone aiding kidnappers should reconsider immediately.”

Audu, however, denied the allegations, claiming his interactions with herders were legitimate as the chairman of a community committee.

He said: “They say I provide information to the herders, but I don’t.

“I’m the chairman of a six-man community committee responsible for collecting annual payments.

“I don’t give information to anyone; I simply carry out my committee work.”

