An unemployed man, Afeez Odunuga, was on Wednesday arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged kidnapping.

The defendant, who has no fixed address, is facing two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping.

The prosecutor, ASP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Feb. 1 at 7:30p.m. at Plot ‘C’ 2&3 Holy Trinity Estate, Apaje Road, Imota area of Lagos State.

Ajayi alleged that the defendant and others, still at large, conspired and unlawfully captured and detained one Godwin Osakwe against his will.

“The defendant and his cohorts collected a ransom of N1.5 million for his release,” Ajayi told the court.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, A.O. Ajibade, admitted Odunuga to a bail of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

She said one of the sureties must be a house owner while the other must be a blood relative. The two sureties must have evidence of tax payments.

The court consequently adjourned the case until March 17 for substantive hearing.