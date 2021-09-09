Kidnappers who killed ex-Governor’s dad after N10m ransom nabbed

Operatives of the Nigeria Police have arrested and paraded the killers of Pa Defwan Dariye, the father of former Governor of Plateau State, Joshua Dariye.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, paraded the suspects on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mba disclosed that the 93-year-old Dariye was killed while in the den of an eight-man gang that had collected N10 million ransom from his family.

The eight members of the syndicate arrested were: Jethron Ngusen (57 years) from Horop village, who is the mastermind; Sunday Ibrahim (35 years) from Horop village; Titus Ezikiel (33 years) from Horop; Ya’u Saidu aka Ya’u Kaban (40 years) from Kaban village; Dauda Isah (38 years) from Horop village; Mangut Shumuwar (30 years) from Horop village; Henry Amos (35 years) from Horop village.

Nguyen confessed during the parade that he hired 10 others, including some Fulani herders, to successfully abduct the old man from his home.

It was this mastermind who also ensured that the victim was kept in their custody for 10 days before giving the order for his murder.

According to him, Pa Dariye was abducted based on the fact that his son, Joshua, had been a governor and senator but never helped his people.