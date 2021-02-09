The police in Osun State on Tuesday confirmed the release of three Chinese miners kidnapped at Akere Village near Ifewara in Atakumosa West Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, SP Yemisi Opalola, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the miners were released on Sunday.

Opalola said the abductors set them free when they realised that the police were closing in on them.

She said no arrest had been made in connection with the incident.

The three miners were abducted on February 1.

