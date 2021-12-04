Kidnappers of Osun couple demand N37m as wife escapes

The kidnappers of a couple, London and Blessing Omoru, have demanded for a ransom of N37 million.

This was as information filtered in on Friday that Blessing had escaped from the den of their abductors, also on Friday.

London and Blessing were abducted by gunmen in their village at Ori-Omipupa in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State on Wednesday evening.

The leader of a cultural security guard, Kiriji Heritage Defender, Dr. Ademola Ekundayo, confirmed that Blessing had regained her freedom.

She was said to have escaped through Ijebu-Jesa forest on Friday morning.