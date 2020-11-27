The Olufon of Ifon in Ose Local Government Area Ondo State, Oba Adegoke Adeusi, has been killed by gunmen who abducted him.

The first class monarch was killed on Thursday evening around Elegbeka axis of the town.

Oba Adeusi was abducted as he returned from Akure, the state capital, from a meeting of the Council of Traditional Rulers.

The spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, Tee Leo-Ikoro, has confirmed the incident.

Leo-Ikoro said the gunmen also kidnapped two persons in the convoy of Oba Adeusi after shooting the monarch.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bolaji Salami, has directed all police divisions in the area to swing into action.

He stated that the police personnel would work with other security agencies to apprehend the bandits and secure the release of the victims.