Policemen attached to the Monitoring Tactical Unit, Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos State, led by SP Uba Adams, have arrested three different deadly kidnapping syndicates of young men, who have serial records of kidnapping and killings in the South West zone of the country.

This was revealed by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of the Zone, Ahmed Illiyasu, while parading some of the suspects at the Zone 2 Command, Onikan Lagos.

Illiyasu said on Tuesday during the parade: “These youngsters recently kidnapped a serving Woman Police Inspector and an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Ogun State and collected ransom before setting them free.

“Receiving information on this marauders, I directed my Monitoring Tactical Unit to ensure they track down the heinous perpetrators, of which six of them who operated in three different groups, were nabbed.

“It was later discovered that these criminals from the pit of hell mounted a roadblock on Ayetoro-Abeokuta Road in Yewa area of Ogun State, during which the Woman Inspector ran into them on 4th May, 2020 at about 5:25pm around Ayetoro.

“While they were manhandling her, the driver of a car coming behind attempted to escape their onslaught, but had to pay with his dear life.

“These heartless animals in human skin targeted the driver and opened fire on him.

“Sadly, their bullet hit him and he died.

“Thereafter, the other female occupant of the vehicle was kidnapped alongside the Woman Inspector.

“They were taken into a forest for three days before releasing them after payment of ransoms by their relatives.

“In the case of the NSCDC official, he kept some cattle in the custody of one of these boys to graze.

“It was this employee of his that gave him out to the gang.

“He was kidnapped on his way to the farm at Eggua in the Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

“He was held in captivity for three days in the forest before he regained his freedom on the payment of N3 million ransom.

“Similarly, one Alhaji Oro, a big time cattle rearer, who had his farm in Eggua, was kidnapped on his way to the farm.

“He was held for four days.

“Despite payment of the demanded N4 million ransom, these boys shot and killed him.

“These groups traced another target, identified as Umaru at Awaiye in Oyo State.

“They trekked from Ogun State and they were on the road for two weeks.

“They ambushed Umaru on his way to the farm and successfully seized him.

“He was in their captivity for two days and were able to meet the kidnappers’ demand of N1 million for his release.

“In another development, these syndicates targeted one Alhaji Adegoke, near Iseyin in Oyo State, during which they made a demand of N25 million ransom from his relatives.

“But while that was on, one of them with AK47 rifle was on his guard, while others went out for yet another operation.

“It was at this point that fate played in the victim’s favour.

“The man on guard slept off and Alhaji Adegoke escaped.

“He cleverly hid himself in the forest to the extent that on realizing his escape, the raging kidnappers, in their large numbers, scattered into the forest, shooting sporadically with the intention to have him killed.

“But today, the man is hale and hearty, while six of the evil perpetrators are here with us, to pay for their longtime evil deeds.”

The police boss gave the names of the suspects as Adamu Salihu, 25; Ibrahim Mohammed, 33; Abubakar Sadiq, 24; Tambaye Mohammed, 25; Adamu Suliaman; and Akanni Musa.

Items recovered from them included five AK47 rifles.