Kidnappers kill ex-Kaduna Council boss after collecting ransom

Terrorists have killed the immediate past Secretary of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Abubakar Aliyu, after collecting ransom from the family.

The Chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union, Kasim Kasai, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

The former Council boss, popularly called Mai Yalo, was abducted on his farm three weeks ago by the armed hoodlums.

According to Kasai, the bandits collected an unspecified amount as ransom but killed the former LG boss about 11 days ago.

He said: “We were told of his death yesterday (Thursday) by his younger brother who escaped from the bandits’ den.

“According to his family and friends, the Salatul ga’ib in respect of him will take place on Saturday, 10th Dhul-Hijjah, 1443 (July 9, 2022) at the Izala Eid Ground, Near Airforce Base, Funtua Road, B/Gwari, Kaduna State immediately after Eid el-Kabir prayer.

“Those who cannot be at B/Gwari at that time can pray for the repose of his soul wherever they may be.”