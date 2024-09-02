Kidnappers kill 17-year-old schoolgirl after collecting N1m ransom

Pandemonium has broken out in the Mile 6 area of Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State following the kidnapping and subsequent killing of a 17-year-old schoolgirl, Habeebah Akinsanya.

It was gathered that the teenager, who was a student of Lisabi Grammar School, Abeokuta, was abducted on Friday.

Her father, Aremu Akinsanya, a member of the So-Safe Corps, was said to have reported the kidnapping of his daughter to the Kemta Police Station in Abeokuta immediately after it occurred.

However, the kidnappers reportedly contacted him shortly afterward, demanding a ransom of N1 million for her release.

Desperate to save his daughter, Akinsanya complied and transferred the ransom to an Opay account provided by the kidnappers.

Despite fulfilling their demands, the father’s worst fears were confirmed when he was instructed to retrieve his daughter at a location near Obasa, a few kilometers from the OGTV/Mile 6 area.

It was further gathered that when he arrived at the scene on Sunday morning, he found Habeebah’s lifeless body, mutilated and covered with soldier ants.

It was further gathered that the kidnappers had brutally murdered the girl, leaving her with multiple machete wounds in three places on her body.

A source told newsmen that the kidnappers, after killing the girl, contacted the father again, on Sunday and demanded another ransom.

However, this time, Akinsanya reportedly protested, unable to comprehend the cruelty of the situation.

Habeebah was set to enter SS3 and would have turned 17 in October.

The Commander of So-Safe Corps, Soji Ganzallo, when contacted on Sunday, confirmed the sad development.

Ganzallo said: “Yes, we are aware of the sad incident and we have launched our investigation.”

Vanguard News.

Post Views: 0