The Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has signed into law a bill making kidnapping a capital offence and life imprisonment for rapists in the state.

This was contained in a statement by Hajiya Rahmatu Gulma, the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, on Thursday.

“Therefore, with the assent into law of the model penal code 202, punishment of Kidnapping in the state, under section 247 of the law, is death. Also, punishment for rape, under section 259 sub- section (1), is life imprisonment,” she stated in the statement, made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

Gulma also stated that the two laws were among five laws assented to by the governor.

She said: “The governor assented to the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2021; the Model Penal Code Law 2021; and a law to repeal and to re- enact law number 3 of 2002 the establishment of Kebbi State College of Nursing Sciences, Birnin Kebbi, 2021.”

She said with the signing into law of the administration of Criminal Justice, “there would be less custodial sentencing as the courts would have the flexibility of non- custodial sentencing for minor offences.”

The Commissioner further stressed that prisons would be less congested and it would also facilitate accelerated and speedy trials of criminal offences.

Gulma added: “Other laws are: a law to repeal and to re-enact law No. 10 of 2004, the establishment of Kebbi State College of Health Technology, Jega, 2021; and a law to repeal and re-enact Law No. 5 of 1993, for the establishment of Adamu Augie College of Education, Argungu, 2021.”

Gulma said Bagudu had in December 2020 also assented to a law on administration and collection of revenue due to the state and local government councils.