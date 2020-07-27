The Ebonyi State Police Command says it has rescued the remaining victim and arrested another kidnap suspect in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abakaliki.

NAN reports that the command had on July 26 said it killed two kidnap suspects and arrested three others who engaged its operative in a gun battle in two separate kidnap cases.

In one of the cases, three business men from Enugu State were kidnapped by village executives of Ezzagu community in Ishielu LGA of the state, where they came for business.

Odah, however, said the remaining victim rescued was a female, adding that she was held hostage by the kidnappers.

She said one of the male victims, an immediate younger brother to the female victim, was forced at gunpoint to have sex his sister.

She noted that the suspects inflected injury on the female victim’s private part by inserting iron rod and sticks into her private part.

Odah said: “We have rescued the remaining victim been held hostage in Ezzagu forest and arrested another suspect, making a total of four suspects arrested so far.

“Those suspects raped her and also used iron rod and stick inside her private part.

“The suspects took the law into their hands because they alleged that they were defrauded through a ponzi scheme.

“The community is even condemning the act of their men for engaging in such evil practice and demanding ransom because of what they are accusing them of.”

The police spokesperson assured that the case was being investigated to ensure justice.

She said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Philip Maku, would ensure that justice prevailed in the case.

NAN.