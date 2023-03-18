Kidnappers demand N40m for deputy governorship candidate, wife of Governor’s aide, NIS Officer

The Cross River State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the deputy governorship candidate of the Young Peoples Party, Agbor Onyi.

The command’s Spokesperson, Superintendent Irene Ugbo, confirmed the development to newsmen on Friday.

Ugbo told newsmen on Friday in Calabar, the state capital, that Onyi and three others were abducted along Calabar-Ogoja highway.

She said among those abducted was an Assistant Superintendent of Immigration, Imojara Imojara.

Ugbo said the four persons were travelling to Northern Cross River for Saturday’s election when they were abducted on Thursday evening.

She said: “The victims were travelling in a Toyota Corolla when the kidnappers stopped the vehicle and took them away into the forest.

“One of the occupants, Mrs. Sandara Egbung, is the wife of an aide to Governor Ben Ayade.”

Ugbo, however, said that the Command was working tirelessly to ensure their release.

She added: “The Commissioner of Police in charge of Election has directed that drastic action should be taken.

“It is being worked on.

“Let us hope and pray that before Saturday, everything will be fine.”

A source who pleaded anonymity said that the kidnappers had initially demanded for N60 million ransom, which they later reduced to N40 million.