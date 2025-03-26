Kidnappers demand N20m to free Imo catholic priest

Kidnappers of Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu, the Parish Priest of Holy Family Catholic Church, Izombe, Imo, are demanding N20 million as ransom for the release of the clergyman.

Ubaechu was abducted in Ejemekwuru on Sunday evening while on his way to attend the annual retreat of priests of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Imo.

His abduction was confirmed by the Owerri Catholic Archdiocesan Chancellor and Secretary, Rev. Fr. Patrick Mbarah on Monday in Owerri, in a statement.

A source from the church, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria on condition of anonymity, on Wednesday in Owerri, said the kidnappers had contacted some persons through whom they first demanded for N50 million, before they reduced the amount.

“Most parishioners are extremely worried on the safety of the priest since he was kidnapped and his abductors are still keeping him up to today being Wednesday,’’ he said.

The source said, though there were conflicting reports on the kidnappers’ demand, nobody is sure if the demand is actually coming from the abductors.

Also Read

“Some people are saying that the kidnappers are demanding for N50 million, some N20 million and some N10 million, the fact remains that Fr. John is still with the kidnappers, we keep praying for his safe release.”

He also pleaded with the state government and security agencies to intervene and help rescue the priest, because he is a missionary who does not have anything yielding money for him,’’ he said.

Another parishioner, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, noted with regrets that the abductor forced the priest to remove his cassock, forced him out of his official vehicle before taking him away.

“We got information that the kidnappers forced our priest to remove his white cassock, took him out of his vehicle before they went off.

“Naval personnel at Izombe later recovered the vehicle,’’ he said.

He, however, appealed to the abductors to have a change of heart and release the priest.

Post Views: 4