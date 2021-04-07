The Police Command in Osun says kidnappers of two Chinese miners at a gold mine in Ifewara, Osun on Monday are demanding N10 million as ransom.

Spokesperson for the command, SP Yemisi Opalola, said this on Wednesday while giving update on the kidnapping incident to newsmen in Osogbo.

Opalola explained that the command was intensifying efforts towards ensuring that the Chinese nationals were rescued unharmed.

She said the command was working alongside other security operatives to ensure that the victims were released.

She, however, urged residents of the state to equally help with credible information on the activities of criminals in the state.

The Chinese nationals — Zhao Jian, 33 and Wen, 50 –were abducted on Monday at a mining site in Okepa/Itikan Village, Ifewara, Atakunmosa-West Local Government Area of Osun.

Their abductors were reported to have also shot two private guards of the miners who were taken to the hospital for treatment.