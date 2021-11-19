Kidnappers, bandits now use walkie-talkie in Katsina — SSG

The Katsina State government says its Containment Order of September has drastically reduced banditry and related crimes.

Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, the Secretary to the Government of the State, revealed this to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

He said: “In July and August, there were 173 reported kidnap incidents affecting 475 persons.

“In September and October, however, only 61 kidnap incidents were recorded involving 201 victims.

“There were 97 banditry incidents resulting in 130 deaths and 57 injuries in July and August, while in September and October, there were 56 incidents resulting in 83 deaths and 58 injuries.

“For cattle rustling, statistics showed 141 incidents in July and August when 1,347 cows, 345 sheep, 119 goats and 13 donkeys were stolen.

“In September and October, however, there were 56 rustlings with 676 cows, 109 sheep and 160 goats stolen.”

According to Inuwa, in an effort to bring the criminals to justice, 480 suspects were arrested between March and September, 42 under investigation and 216 facing prosecution.

He added that from September to date on the other hand, 244 suspects were arrested, 33 under investigation and 80 facing prosecution.

He said: “In spite of the successes recorded, it is worthy to note that since the commencement of the order, the bandits have been unrelenting in devising new strategies aimed at circumventing the impact of the order.

“The strategies range from attacking motorists or motorcyclists to siphon petrol from their fuel tanks, to ransacking communities and coercing villagers into sourcing the petrol on their behalf.

“A recent and most worrisome move by the criminals was the acquisition and use of Radio Frequency Walkie-Talkie Transceivers.

“Security Agencies are however on their trail with a view to bringing the menace to an end.”

Inuwa said that government had also noted the engagement of some unscrupulous elements to smuggle petrol to bandits’ enclaves.

He said the menace of informants had equally continued to be a recurring problem causing serious setbacks to the fight against kidnapping and banditry.

He said: “Nevertheless, the efforts of the security agencies are indeed commendable, especially the arrest of such elements, majority of whom are now facing prosecution.

“Members of the public and good citizens of the state are enjoined to give maximum cooperation by reporting activities of informants and people with suspicious character to law enforcement agencies.

“The driving objective is to arrest the emerging situation that is becoming a threat to peace, order and our collective well-being.

“The Security Challenges (Containment) Order, coupled with on-going offensive have significantly impacted on the ability of criminal elements to traverse the forest or communicate with their informants or relatives of kidnap victims.

“The measure has also limited bandits’ access to cattle markets to sell off rustled and stolen animals to secure funds for purchase of arms and ammunition.

“Thus, we have witnessed a decline in all banditry-related activities.”

He added that the measure was a collective resolve by the North West states to rid the region of their common security challenges.

Inuwa explained that the order restricted communication, food and fuel supplies to suspected bandits and kidnappers.