The Osun State Police Command on Monday confirmed a case of kidnapping at Osu on the Akure-Ilesa Expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Osu is in Atakumosa West Local Government Area of Osun State.

NAN learnt that though several passengers were said to have been kidnapped in the incident, which occurred at about 7:30pm on Saturday, the police said only one person was reported abducted.

Yemisi Opalola, the Police Public Relations Officer in Osun State, said she could only confirm that one person was kidnapped on the highway.

According to Opalola, one Okunade Rebecca reported that her husband, who boarded a vehicle from Akure, Ondo State, called to inform her that he had been abducted by gunmen.

She said: “One Okunade Rebecca of Panada Ikire reported at Osu Divisional Headquarters that on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at about 7:40pm, she received a phone call from her husband, Okunade Yinka, that he boarded a commercial bus from Akure.

“On getting to Osu-Ife express road by Akere junction, unknown gunmen stopped their vehicle and he was kidnapped.

“A combined team of operatives of the police and local hunters have commenced intensive manhunt to rescue the victim unhurt.”

—