Three final year Law students of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria have been abducted by kidnappers on the notorious Kaduna-Abuja Expressway on Tuesday afternoon.

A source disclosed to PRNigeria that the names of the undergraduates are Fatima from Taraba State, Maryam from Niger State and Umar from Katsina State.

The source said: “The three abducted students are all 500-Level law students of ABU Zaria.

“We learn that the kidnappers initially demanded for N50 million ransom each but later reduced to N5 million because they are students who are yet to be working.”

A passenger who escaped during the encounter with the kidnappers told PRNigeria that the abductors attacked commercial vehicles and big trucks.

The passenger said: “I am surprise that unlike their previous antics of attacking rich and big people in exotic cars, the kidnappers now attack commercial vehicles, trucks and buses and abduct their poor drivers and passengers.

“I shed tears when I noticed corpses of some victims littered on the road after the brutal abduction incident.

“Some top public functionaries with armed convoy who came later refused to stop when crying women sought for help and protection.”

There are fears that the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, has not been very active lately since killing of some of their operatives in an encounter with soldiers at Ibi in Taraba State.