Kidnapper kills five-year-old for recognising him after demanding N5m ransom

Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested a 25-year-old man, Anas Auwal, for allegedly killing a five-year-old he kidnapped, Abba Yahuza, who recognised him.

This development was confirmed by the Command’s spokesman, Ahmed Wakil, in a statement he issued on Thursday.

According to Wakil: “The command has arrested Anas Auwal, 25, from Tsangaya village via Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State for kidnapping and gruesome murder of a five-year-old boy, Abba Yahuza, of the same address.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that on October 11, 2022, around 2pm, the suspect lured the victim into his room with sweets.

“He later called the victim’s father on phone and threatened him to bring the sum of N5 million as ransom but the father told him that he could not raise the demanded amount.

“The suspect later came to realise that the victim knew him and that his identity would be revealed if he released him.

“Consequently, the suspect decided to hack the victim to death in his room and waited until night time, bundled him in a sack and buried the body in a shallow grave.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime as the Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda, directed that the suspect be charged.

“In the same vein, the CP advised parents and guardians to be vigilant and security conscious about the whereabouts of their children.”





