A notorious kidnapper, Mohammed Ahmadu, who was kidnapped by another kidnapping gang, was forced to cough out N1.55 million to regain his freedom.

Ahmadu, who was among the criminals paraded on Monday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, admitted being among those terrorising commuters on the Abuja-Kaduna and Abuja-Lokoja highways.

He was said to have visited the gang’s hideout to sell ammunition when he was kidnapped and shot in the arm when he initially failed to pay the ransom.

According to Mba, Abubakar Umaru, aka Buba Bargu, 35, was one of the gang leaders that abducted Ahmadu, who was among 18 other criminals paraded on Monday.

Mba said Umaru, who was notorious for always killing his victims, took over the leadership of the crime syndicate after the gang leader and his deputy were neutralised by security operatives.

Mba said Ahmadu had boasted he had charms and could not be shot, but Umaru shot him to show how serious he was.

The police spokesman said Umaru had strong links with a major terror group in the North.

He said: “Ahmadu is also known as Confirm because he was a reputed marksman in the underworld.

“Yet, he was kidnapped and released after he paid N1.55 million.”

Ahmadu, who spoke with newsmen during the parade, said he had been involved in more kidnap operations than he can remember.

He said he was abducted after supplying 90 rounds of live ammunition to Umaru.

He said Umaru was associated with the Boko Haram sect, recalling that there was a time his own gang kidnapped 20 victims at a time.

He said: “I have saved up to N15 million from these nefarious activities.

“I witnessed an operation where Buba (Umaru) kidnapped 55 persons from a luxury bus at a time.”

Umaru said he had been involved in kidnapping for the past three years, adding that he operated on the highways only, adding: “I broke up with Buji to form my own kidnap gang because of unfairness in sharing ransom money.”