Kidnapper fingers lawmaker as gang member

There was confusion and misunderstanding on Friday between the operatives of the Rivers State Police Command and the State House of Assembly following an allegation by suspected kidnapper and cultist, Justice Oti, popularly called High Tension, that a lawmaker in the state is a member of his cult gang.

The 24-year-old suspected cultist, an indigene of Odisama in Ahoada East Local Government Rivers State, who was nabbed in Bauchi State, had allegedly admitted being a member of Icelander cult, adding that he had killed over 15 members of the rival Greenlander cult gang.

The suspected notorious kidnapper and murderer during interrogation had told the police that a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly is allegedly a member of their gang, thereby setting confusion between the Assembly and the Police.

Oti, who had embraced the amnesty offer of the Rivers State Government, noted that he did not completely surrender his arms and ammunition, adding that the Greenlander members never submitted their guns, but only deceived members of the amnesty committee.

It was gathered that the state police command had written the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, to release the lawmaker for interview by the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, headed by Akin Fakorede.

The letter, obtained through a source close to the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Zaki, dated October 9, had it that the command indicated it was investigating cases of kidnapping and murder in Ahoada East Local Government involving Oti and members of his gang and urged the assembly to release the lawmaker mentioned.

Meanwhile, Ikuinyi Owaji-Igbani has denied receiving any letter from the State Police Command demanding the release of the house member fingered by Oti.

Owaji-Igbani stressed that the House is not aware of any letter from the command, adding that there is a standard procedure to invite a lawmaker involved in any unlawful act for questioning.

. Independent.