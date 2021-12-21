Kidnappers demand N15m for two clerics abducted in Ogun

Kidnappers of two Ogun State clerics: AbdulJelil Hussein and Ilyas Jamiu, have demanded a ransom of N15 million.

This was after the kidnappers ate a meal of eta in the home of the clerics before whisking them away on Saturday.

According to available information, Hussein and Jamiu, said to be close friends, were whisked away by a five-man gang at Ayetoro along Ayetoro-Abeokuta Road in Yewa-North Local Government Area of the state shortly after arriving from a public lecture.

A brother to one of the victims, Ibrahim Hussein, told newsmen: “It happened around 10pm when they were alighting from the Toyota Highlander, which my brother had just bought two months ago.

“The kidnappers were five and when they came, they had laid ambush somewhere in the dark and were able to capture them immediately.

“After they took them, they marched them inside, seized our phones, went to the kitchen, took the Eba and pot of soup, and ate the food and all the meats in the soup before taking the clerics away.”

Ibrahim said the kidnappers, who were armed with dangerous weapons, had contacted the family and demanded N15 million as ransom.

The spokesman of the Ogun State Police Command, DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incidence.

Oyeyemi said: “Yes, we are aware.

“Our men have been there with others, including local hunters, combing the bush.

“We will get them.

“We have got others in Ijebu-Ode and other areas in the state.

“We will get them and deal with them.”