Gunmen have killed the Chairman of Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State, Salihu Dovo, who was earlier kidnapped.

This development was disclosed by a family source who preferred anonymity.

Dovo was kidnapped in the early hours of Sunday by about 20 gun wielding men and whisked to an unknown destination.

They were to later call his family to pick his corpse in the bush.

The Taraba State Police Command had earlier confirmed the abduction of the LG boss.