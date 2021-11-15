Kidnapped Redeemed Pastor, teacher regain freedom

A Pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Calabar, Cross River State, Sunday Adediran, who was kidnapped on November 13 at Ikot Eneobong area in Calabar, has been released.

The spokesperson of the Cross River State Police Command, DSP Irene Ugbo, confirmed their release on Monday.

She spoke in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Calabar.

Ugbo, who did not mention the name of the teacher that was also released, urged the public to always avail the command with useful and timely information to help respond to such cases appropriately.

She said: “The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aminu Alhassan, issued a strict order to men of Anti-Kidnapping and Cultism Squad to go for their release and immediately, they swung into action.

“I want to commend the swift action of SP Awodi Abdulhameed and his Dragon Squad.

“Their efforts yielded result and I can confirm to you that the victims are now in safe hands.

“I want to appeal to the public not to wait until something happens before they report.

“They should always report strange movement around them to curb this kind of ugly incident.”

NAN.