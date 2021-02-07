A PUNCH journalist, Okechukwu Nnodim, who was abducted by gunmen on Wednesday night has regained his freedom.

Nnodim reunited with his family on Saturday night.

“I am back home. I am back,” Nnodim said on the telephone.

His wife, Oluchi, also confirmed the development on the telephone.

“My husband is back. I am happy. I thank you all for the support. God bless you all,” his excited wife said.

Nnodim was abducted from his house in the Arab road area of Kubwa, Abuja on Wednesday night.

The kidnappers also attacked his neighbours and went away with the two sons of a widow, Faith Gbeyide.

It was learnt that the two neighbours have also regained their freedom.

Groups such as the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Federal Capital Territory chapter; International Press Centre; and Media Rights Agenda among others had called for his immediate release.

Narrating the incident on Thursday, Oluchi had explained that her husband was working on his laptop when five strange men scaled the fence and entered their compound while ordering them to open the door.

She said the gunmen fired several shots at the windows and subsequently pulled down the burglary proof after which they forced open the front door.

She said: “My husband asked me to stay with the children in their room. I heard the men asking him to bring out money but he told them he didn’t have money in the house.

“They took our phones and marched him out of the house.

“They went to our neighbour’s house and also abducted her two sons.”

