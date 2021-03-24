Chief Kolawole Omotayo, the Olori-Ilu of Imope, Ijebu North Local Government area of Ogun State, who was kidnapped on Saturday by gunmen has been released.

He was released Tuesday night.

A family source who does not want to be named said an undisclosed amount of money was paid as ransom, but the state command of the Nigeria Police has denied any ransom was paid.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, personally led a team to the area on Tuesday to effect the release of the high chief.

Chief Omotayo is the President of Ijebu Igbo Club and a member of Ijebu-Ode Club.

He was abducted along Oke Eri-Imope road on Saturday, on his way from Ijebu-Ode.

His abductors were said to have shot at his vehicle to deflate his tyres. They then pulled him out and dragged him into the bush.

No arrest has been made so far in connection with the incident.