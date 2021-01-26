The Police Command in Edo has confirmed the release of abducted spokeswoman for the Nigeria Immigration Service, Edo Command, Bridget Esene.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Edo, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed her release to the News Agency of Nigeria on telephone in Benin on Tuesday.

The NIS spokeswoman, who was kidnapped by gunmen in Benin on Sunday, was released at about 4pm on Tuesday.

The police however, declined to comment on whether ransom was paid or not.

It would be recalled that Esene was abducted in Ikhueniro area of Benin on Sunday on her way to church.