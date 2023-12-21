Kidnapped musician, band members regain freedom

Juju musician, Omoba De Jombo Beats and his band members have been released four days after they were kidnapped.

Recall that the band members had performed in Abuja and were on their way to Kogi for another performance when they were kidnapped over the weekend.

They were said to have been released after paying millions in ransom and a video of them was taken shortly after.

The men looked really battered, as they were all seen limping when they alighted from the bus.

Their uniform (ankara) had stains all over. The men were seen bowing to thank God after regaining freedom.