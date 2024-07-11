Kidnapped Judge’s family hails NSA for rescue of children + Photo

The family of a Kaduna State female judge, who was kidnapped alongside her four children recently, has appreciated the country’s security agencies for the safe rescue of the remaining three children.

Dr. Musa Gimba, husband and father of the victims, said this in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday.

Gimba the rescued children were reunited with him and his wife by the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, on Tuesday.

He said: “On behalf of my family, I wish to issue this statement to inform the Public that yesterday, July 9 my wife and I, were reunited with our three surviving boys.

“As you may recall, rather tragically, during the ordeal that commenced with their abduction onJune 23, our first child was killed by the kidnappers, before the mother was released to secure a ransom of N150 million.

“However, security forces, demonstrating exceptional professionalism and bravery, successfully conducted the rescue operation.

“Thanks to the meticulous planning and coordination, led by the Office of the NSA, our three surviving children are now free.

“While we still earnestly grieve the death of our eldest son, whose life was cut short before his prime, we thank God for the opportunity he has given us to be reunited with our surviving children.”

According to Gimba, they wish to bring some sort of closure to such harrowing and unforgettable experience that they do not wish on anyone.

He thanked all those, who, in one way or the other, were instrumental to rescuing their children.

He thanked NSA and his office; Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; and Kaduna State Government, as well as security forces for their unrelenting efforts in ensuring the safe return of their remaining children.

Gimba also appreciated professional bodies, NGOs and religious bodies as well as the press and social media community for rallying support for the family.

He added: “May God protect us all, from the whims of evil and wicked people.

“May He also reward everyone, who showered us with their selfless sacrifices and show of love in this very difficult situation.”

