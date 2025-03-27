Kidnapped Imo Catholic priest regains freedom

The Owerri Archdiocesan Catholic Secretariat has confirmed the release of the kidnapped Parish Priest of the Holy Family Catholic Church, Izombe, Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu.

A statement by Rev. Fr. Patrick Mbara, the Archdiocesan Chancellor/Secretary early Thursday morning, disclosed that Ubaechu was released on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the clergyman was kidnapped in the evening of Sunday March 23 at Ejemekuru on his way to Owerri for the annual retreat of priests of the Owerri Archdiocese.

It was also gathered that the kidnappers had demanded for N20 million ransom for the release of the priest.

But Mbara, in the statement announcing the release of his colleague, was silent on the details concerning the freedom of Ubaechu from captivity.

The statement on the release captioned, “Notification on the release of Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu”, read in part:

“I am directed to inform you that our priest, Rev. Fr. John Ubaechu who was kidnapped on Sunday March 23, 2025 has been released.

“He regained his freedom from his abductors today March 26, 2025.

“We thank God for his infinite mercy and for answering our prayers. We appreciate your fraternal solidarity and prayers. To God be the glory.”

Reacting to the news of Ubaechu’s release, a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church, Izombe, who simply gave his name as Okey, expressed gratitude to God for the freedom of Ubaechu.

“We thank God for the release of Fr. Ubaechu and at the same time calling on the Imo State Government and security agency to do something on the repeated incidents of violent crimes on Ejemekuru axis of Izombe/Ogbaku road.

“This same axis where Fr. Ubaechu was kidnapped on Sunday was exactly the same area that Fr. Mathias Opara was kidnapped sometime in May 26, 2023 after attending the burial of the late father of a brother priest in Izombe.

“Apart from the kidnapping of these two priests, a number of other kidnap and armed robbery cases have been reported around that same spot, suggesting that the criminals have safe routes of escape around there,” Okey said.

He said, to forestall further incidents of crime around the axis, a security checkpoint should be established around the place.

