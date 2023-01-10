Kidnapped female soldier: Group promises reward for information

A group, New Forum for Development is offering N200,000 to anyone with information that will lead to the rescue of Lt. Phebe Johnson, a female soldier abducted in December 2022.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the soldier was kidnapped while visiting her grandmother at Aku-Okigwe in Imo.

The offer was made in a letter to the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, signed by the group’s National Chairman, Asukwo Archibong, on Tuesday in Abuja.

“In order to boost efforts for her rescue, we are offering N200,000 to anyone with information leading to her rescue alive.

“We are very disturbed by the kidnap and torture of the female Nigerian Army officer, Lt. Johnson.

“Her continued captivity is devastating and painful to every well meaning Nigerian,” the group added.

It urged the Nigerian Army to do everything possible to fast track the effort for her rescue.