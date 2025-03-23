Kidnapped female naval officer rescued, four suspects arrested

A joint security operation involving the Federal Capital Territory Police Command and the military has rescued a kidnapped naval officer, Lt. Cynthia Akor, attached to the Defence Headquarters and two civilians abducted from Mpape, Abuja.

They were taken on March 21, 2025 when armed men attacked the Mamman Vatsa Estate gate, blocked Mpape Road, and opened fire on moving vehicles.

The kidnappers later contacted their families, demanding ₦500 million for the naval officer and ₦200 million each for the civilians, according to FCT Police Command spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement on Sunday.

“The FCT Police Command, in collaboration with the military, has successfully rescued a kidnapped naval officer, along with two civilians, who were abducted by armed criminals in Mpape, Abuja, on March 21, 2025.

“At approximately 7:35 pm on the said date, heavily armed assailants attacked the Maman Vatsa Estate gate, blocked Mpape Road, and opened fire on moving vehicles before abducting the three victims.

“Shortly after the attack, the kidnappers contacted the victims’ families, demanding a ransom of ₦500 million for the naval officer and ₦200 million each for the two civilians,” Adeh said.

Following a distress call, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), DCP Isyaku Sharu, coordinated a rescue operation involving the Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the military, the Department of State Services, and local hunters.

“Upon receiving the distress report, DCP Isyaku Sharu, in collaboration with military authorities, mobilised a joint operation led by the Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit and comprising personnel of the Nigerian military, DSS, hunters, and members of the local Hunters’ Group,” Adeh said.

She added that the search-and-rescue mission covered Mpape, Gidan Bawa, Anguwan Mu’azu, and Yelwa Hills, extending into Nasarawa State.

“An intense search-and-rescue operation was conducted across Mpape, Gidan Bawa, Anguwan Mu’azu, and Yelwa Hills, covering areas in the FCT and Nasarawa State,” she said.

Acting on intelligence, security operatives stormed a Fulani resettlement in Anguwan Mu’azu and Yelwa Hills between 2 am and 5:30 am on March 23, where four suspects were arrested, and the victims were rescued unharmed.

“Acting on credible intelligence, between 2 am and 5:30 am on March 23, 2025, operatives traced the suspects to a Fulani resettlement in Anguwan Mu’azu and Yelwa Hills, Nasarawa State, where four suspects were arrested, and the victims were rescued unharmed.

“Additionally, the sum of ₦3.2 million, suspected to be ransom money from previous kidnapping operations, was recovered from the suspects,” Adeh stated.

She noted that the rescued individuals are receiving medical care at the Nigerian Army Clinic and are in stable condition.

“Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to track and apprehend the remaining suspects currently at large.

“Security deployments have also been reinforced in Mpape and surrounding areas to prevent future occurrences, as members of the public are advised to go about their daily activities without any apprehension,” she added.

