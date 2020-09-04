The abducted female medical doctor in Cross River State, Dr. Vivien Otu, has regained freedom, the News Agency of Nigeria is reporting.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association in the state, Dr .Innocent Abang, confirmed her release in a telephone interview with NAN on Friday in Calabar.

Otu was kidnapped on August 28 in Calabar and released on the night of September 3.

Abang said: “I can confirm to you that our colleague has been released from captivity.

“We thank the security agencies, state government, the media and all stakeholders for their respective contributions in ensuring her release.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, also confirmed the release of the abducted doctor to NAN.

