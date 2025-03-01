A former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, General Maharazu Tsiga, has regained freedom from his kidnappers after spending 22 days in captivity, Channels Television is reporting.
A source confirmed to the award winning television station on Friday night that the former Director General of the NYSC had been released.
The source told Channels TV that General Tsiga is receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital for security reasons.
The gunmen, led by notorious bandit kingpin, Babaro, had demanded N250 million for his release.
However, it could not be verified if any money was paid for his freedom.
- Troops eliminate 217 terrorists, nab 574 others in February – DHQ
- Kidnapped ex-NYSC DG regains freedom after 22 days
- Ramadan: Katsina Hisbah Board orders closure of private schools
- 60 burnt to death in Kwara accident
- June 12: Babangida prepared Abacha to take over before annulment – Gen. Ishola
The former NYSC DG was abducted on February 6, 2025 at his residence in Tsiga village, Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.
During the attack, two persons sustained various degrees of injuries.
One of the gunmen was mistakenly shot dead by a member of his gang.